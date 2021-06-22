Pakistan Railways retrieves 11 acres of land

KARACHI: In continuation of its ongoing anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations, Pakistan Railways Karachi division claimed to have retrieved 11.69 acres of land in Jumma Goth on Monday.

The said piece of land worth Rs 282 million where soft encroachments had been built that was completely eradicated in Monday’s operation, officials said.

The retrieved land of 11.69 acres is located near the warehouse that had been allegedly occupied by a famous clothing brand and was retrieved by Karachi Railways earlier this year on January 3.

The land retrieval operation was carried out by Pakistan Railways’ police under the supervision of the concerned divisional engineer.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the officers and staff for swiftly concluding the land retrieval operation and directed for further intensifying the anti-encroachment drive.

