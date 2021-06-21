ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar recovers from 8-week low as oil climbs

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its weakest since April 26 at 1.2486.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.5%.
  • Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Monday as stock markets steadied and oil prices rose, with the currency clawing back some its decline from last week when the Federal Reserve turned more hawkish.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2395 to the greenback, or 80.68 US cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2486. It fell 2.4% last week, its biggest decline since March last year.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil and copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Last Wednesday, guidance from the US central bank showed it could raise interest rates in 2023, sooner than its previous forecast of 2024.

Copper hit its lowest level since mid-April after moves by China to rein in commodities price rallies and the Fed's hawkish signal, but global shares recovered from a four-week low and US crude prices were up 0.5% to $71.99 a barrel.

With fiscal spending booming and households flush with cash, investors are betting that the Bank of Canada's next tightening cycle, expected to begin in 2022, will result in interest rates climbing above the previous peak for the first time in decades.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 4.6 basis points at 1.410%.

The gap between 2- and 10-year rates widened by 4.2 basis points to 95.6 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, after hitting on Friday the smallest spread in four months.

Canadian Dollar US crude prices Canadian currency Canadian forex market Canadian dollar index

Canadian dollar recovers from 8-week low as oil climbs

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions

Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters