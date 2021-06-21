ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,994 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,329 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop as Fed official's hawkish view spooks investors

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was roughly flat at 12,533.16.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

Australian shares on Monday were set for their steepest fall in nearly five weeks, as they tracked a sell-off on Wall Street in the previous session on comments from a Federal Reserve official on sooner-than-expected rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.6% to 7,245.8 by 0114 GMT.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down nearly 3% at 28110.28 and S&P 500 E-minis futures dipped 0.2%.

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Friday after US central bank official James Bullard said he saw rate increases beginning as early as next year to curb rising inflation, spooking investors already worried about higher rates by 2023.

In the domestic market, financials declined the most, shedding more than 3%. The so-called "Big Four" banks fell between 2.1% and 4.4%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest lender, fell the most and its shares were down as much as 4.4%.

CBA said it would sell its Australian general insurance business to South Africa's biggest privately-owned insurer Hollard Group for an upfront cash consideration of A$625 million, making a post-tax gain of A$90 million.

Gold stocks lost nearly 2%, with sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining dipping 1.3%.

Energy stocks were down 1.8%, with Viva Energy slipping 1.1%.

Miners dropped 1.7%, with mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Among the few gainers, Boral Ltd was the biggest gainer on the benchmark, up 2.4%, on divesting its North American building products business to Westlake Chemical Corp for $2.15 billion.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was roughly flat at 12,533.16.

Power company Mercury NZ Ltd said it would buy electricity generator Trustpower Ltd's gas, telecommunications and retail electricity supply business for NZ$441 million ($305.8 million).

Mercury's shares were among the top gainers, up as much as 3.1%.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index James Bullard

Australian shares drop as Fed official's hawkish view spooks investors

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters