ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.9%)
ASL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
AVN 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.65%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
BYCO 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (6.97%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
JSCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.42%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.87%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TRG 164.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.35%)
UNITY 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.65%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.23 (-0.53%)
BR30 27,446 Decreased By ▼ -75.31 (-0.27%)
KSE100 48,161 Decreased By ▼ -77.23 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,363 Decreased By ▼ -62.2 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

  • Enner Valencia should have cemented the victory when he only had the keeper to beat 12 minutes from time but the Fenerbahce striker put his shot wide.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador in their Copa America clash on Sunday.

The result means Ecuador have one point from two games in Group B and Venezuela have two points from three.

With four of five teams going through to the quarter-finals it promises a nail-biting finale in a group that also includes Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Ecuador and Venezuela are the only teams in South America never to have won the Copa America and although the game in Rio did not lack goalmouth action the quality of football on show did not suggest that might change this year.

Ecuador had two-thirds of both the possession and shots on goal but struggled to turn that dominance into something more meaningful against a stuffy Venezuela.

They had not lost to Venezuela for six games dating back to 2011 and controlled the first half before going ahead six minutes before half-time when Ayrton Preciado scrambled a goal inside a packed six-yard box.

Edson Castillo bulleted home a header after 51 minutes to equalise on his first international start for Venezuela only for Ecuadorian substitute Gonzalo Plata to race the length of the field and give his side a 2-1 lead with 19 minutes remaining.

Enner Valencia should have cemented the victory when he only had the keeper to beat 12 minutes from time but the Fenerbahce striker put his shot wide.

Just when it looked like Ecuador would escape with all three points Hernandez got on the end of a 40-meter pass into the box to loop a header past the stranded keeper.

Venezuela Ecuador Copa America Ronald Hernandez

Venezuela come back twice to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters