ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KE continues drive against Kunda, generator mafia in Liaquatabad

21 Jun 2021

KARACHI: In a bid to provide safe and reliable electricity to its consumers, K-Electric continues its drive against the menace of Kunda and generator mafia across the city. With the support of Electric Inspector Karachi (EIK) representative, Khalid Qaimkhani, KE media and security teams alongside Law Enforcement Agencies, 08 generators located in 06 different areas of Liaquatabad were successfully disconnected.

More than 1,750 residential and commercial buildings were being powered through illegal installations of 75 KVA to 150 KVA generators in Block 3, 4, 10, Quwat-ul Islam Colony and Nairang Commercial zones in Liaquatabad.

Similarly, during another raid in Landhi an extremely hazardous underground cable being used for illicit extraction of electricity was disconnected by KE teams of IBC Landhi. While the residents have been urged to abstain from such malpractices and shift to legal and safe metered connections.

During the crackdown, KE teams were faced with aggressive resistance from the area locals backed by the generator mafia, who were neither following Covid-19 safety protocols. Officials of EIK also issued warning to the owners of the generators, and initial reports were filed, while further raids are expected over the days to come.

The unauthorized use of KE infrastructure, by generator mafia, for illegal power supply, poses severe public-safety hazards and causes serious accidents in monsoon season.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KE KElectric Kunda generator mafia Electric Inspector Karachi

KE continues drive against Kunda, generator mafia in Liaquatabad

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.