UK records 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, amid rising trend

  The government said on Sunday 81.6% of the adult population had received their first vaccine dose, while 59.5% had been given both doses.
Reuters 20 Jun 2021

LONDON: Britain recorded 9,284 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and six new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks driven by the spread of the more infectious Delta variant first detected in India.

Mass vaccination events have been taking place across London over the weekend as the government tries to speed up its already-advanced programme to limit the impact of the variant. Anyone over the age of 18 in England can book a vaccination.

The government said on Sunday 81.6% of the adult population had received their first vaccine dose, while 59.5% had been given both doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week he was delaying a planned reopening of the economy, originally due to happen on Monday, until July 19 to allow more people to be vaccinated and reduce the risk of health services being overwhelmed.

