Zardari arrives in city

LAHORE: Former President Asif Zardari has arrived in the city. He is due to hold some important meetings during his stay at Bilawal House. According to party sources, Zardari is likely to hold meetings with a few electable from South of Punjab. Also, they said, Bilawal may also join him on Sunday (today).

They said chief organizer Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is also due to brief him on party reorganization in the province. Some important decisions are likely to take place regarding the future of PPP Punjab, they added. Sources said contact has been made with former allies of Zardari to mobilise the PPP in Punjab. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that former Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khan Khosa is also likely to meet Zardari.

According to PPP sources, former MPA Qasim Zia is likely to be given important responsibilities in Punjab. Party sources further added that Zardari would leave the city by the middle of next week.

