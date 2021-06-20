Haleem Adil comes down hard on Bilawal

KARACHI: Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh coming down hard on Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding his ‘childish’ statement on the floor of National Assembly regarding the increase in donkeys and asked him to order the corrupt people around him to exterminate stray and rabid dogs in Sindh.

Talking to media persons outside the Anti-Terrorism Court after the hearing with regard to a case registered against him, he asked Chairman PPP to behave like a mature politician while commenting on the sensitive issues of the country. “Donkeys don’t happen to be so harmful and have been helpful to mankind since time immemorial so it is very childish and insensible thinking to make mockery of the increase of the useful animals’’ he observed and asked corrupt rulers of Sindh to save people of Sindh from dogs instead of clapping on the senseless speeches of their party chairman. Haleem Adil said that 26 incidents of the dog-bite in the home district of the PPP chairman in a single day spoke volumes of their callousness towards the people of the province. He said the PPP chairman should also try to eliminate ‘beasts’ hobnobbing with him, who according to him, were busy in sucking the blood of the poor people of the province.