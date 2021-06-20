ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Haleem Adil comes down hard on Bilawal

INP 20 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh coming down hard on Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding his ‘childish’ statement on the floor of National Assembly regarding the increase in donkeys and asked him to order the corrupt people around him to exterminate stray and rabid dogs in Sindh.

Talking to media persons outside the Anti-Terrorism Court after the hearing with regard to a case registered against him, he asked Chairman PPP to behave like a mature politician while commenting on the sensitive issues of the country. “Donkeys don’t happen to be so harmful and have been helpful to mankind since time immemorial so it is very childish and insensible thinking to make mockery of the increase of the useful animals’’ he observed and asked corrupt rulers of Sindh to save people of Sindh from dogs instead of clapping on the senseless speeches of their party chairman. Haleem Adil said that 26 incidents of the dog-bite in the home district of the PPP chairman in a single day spoke volumes of their callousness towards the people of the province. He said the PPP chairman should also try to eliminate ‘beasts’ hobnobbing with him, who according to him, were busy in sucking the blood of the poor people of the province.

