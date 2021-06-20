Political climate: the less said, the better

The Balochistan government has unveiled its budget worth Rs 584 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22 with a total development outlay of Rs 237 billion without imposing a new tax. During his budget speech, Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that the government is presenting a “balanced budget” for the new fiscal year. But what is equally important to note is that Balochistan budget started two hours after scheduled time amid Opposition’s protest outside provincial assembly.

The presentation of fiscal year 2021-22 budgets by federal and provincial governments constitutes a certain political climate, which is the aggregate mood and opinions of various political parties and groups at this point in time. Insofar as the conduct of legislators in the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly is concerned, perhaps the less said, the better.

Bilal Farooqui (Karachi)

