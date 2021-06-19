ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow falls for fifth straight day, swamping US stocks

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.6 percent at 33,290.08, taking its loss for the week to 3.4 percent.
AFP 19 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: The Dow fell for a fifth straight session Friday as markets continued to digest the latest pivot in Federal Reserve messaging towards more restrictive monetary policy.

Equities were broadly lower, but energy and financials were again the biggest losers, extending a period of weakness in industries that had outperformed earlier in the year when US policymakers were doubling down on stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.6 percent at 33,290.08, taking its loss for the week to 3.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent to 4,166.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.9 percent to 14,030.38.

Expectations of Fed tightening grew following comments on CNBC from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard predicting a first interest rate hike in late 2022 and saying it makes sense for the central bank to become "a little more hawkish" in light of recent inflation data.

Some analysts now expect the Fed to announce a plan to trim asset purchases at an August gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"The market seemed to be somewhat reassured by the Fed simultaneously raising its inflation forecast for the year but also sticking with its message that a spike in prices is only transitory," said TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan.

"Despite everything going on in the market, there hasn't been a general sense of disorder."

S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average James Bullard

Dow falls for fifth straight day, swamping US stocks

Balochistan approves budget for FY22 after protests delay proceedings

Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls federal budget 'illegal'

PABC gears up as Pakistan’s eighth IPO this fiscal year, highest since 2009-10

Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control

Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to expedite negotiations for lasting peace

At 1.9%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister

FDI plunges 28% year-on-year in 11MFY21

Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters