Crowds back at Disneyland Paris as France breathes easy

PARIS: France savoured a fresh sense of freedom Thursday as people were allowed to remove face masks when outside for the first time since last autumn and Disneyland Paris welcomed visitors after an eight-month Covid hiatus.

The easing of coronavirus rules came as authorities hailed a rapid decline in new cases on the eve of summer holidays, raising hopes for a more vibrant and relaxed tourist season.

"I'm happy, it frees us a little bit," said Aicha Drame, a student in the capital, where roughly half of pedestrians on many busy streets enjoyed the new-found freedom.

"We're getting back to normal and it feels good," she told AFP.

The nationwide curfew of 11 pm will be lifted ahead of schedule on Sunday, the government announced Wednesday, reinforcing a sense that France's vaccination drive is starting to pay off.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said 60 percent of adults have now received at least one Covid jab, and youths 12 and over are now eligible as well.

But he urged people to continue wearing masks outdoors, in particular in crowded areas. "It doesn't mean you can't wear it, if you want to protect yourself," he told BFM television.