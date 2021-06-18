Over 200 properties sealed for not paying taxes

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise department has sealed over 200 properties for not paying property tax within the due date, said sources.

They said public sector departments are defaulters of property tax, including the buildings of district administration as well and Federal Investigation Agency. These public sector departments are defaulters of property tax, ranging in between Rs 65,000 to Rs 800,000.

Director Region B Fiza Shah has directed the field staff to issue notices to all such properties owned by the public sector departments. Similarly, the field staff has sealed over 200 properties in posh areas of the city for defaulting property tax over Rs 30 million. Earlier, the department had sealed over 300 properties in various posh areas of the city to collect property tax before the end of the current fiscal year.

