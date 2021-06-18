ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
Jun 18, 2021
Pakistan

Sindh Information Dept needs to be developed on modern lines: ex-DG

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: The Former Director General (DG) of Information Department Sindh, Nizamuddin Jatoi said that after the emergence of electronic and social media, there is a need to develop information department on modern lines.

He said that 30 years ago there was no private electronic media and social media and information department had great importance.

He was addressing at the reception given in his honour by Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari in Directorate of Information, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad on Thursday.

Nizamuddin Jatoi thanked the Information Department Hyderabad for giving reception in his honour and said it was a good tradition that the officers who had rendered valuable services in the department have been remembered and this tradition should be continued.

Sharing his experiences and memories with the information officers on the occasion, he said that the officers of the department should discharge their responsibilities in the best interest of the people and publicise the people welfare projects of the government.

He said that he was fortunate enough that he had best team in Information Department and without good team no individual could give desirable results.

He hoped that the Information Department Sindh with the team of the best officers would continue to highlight the people welfare projects of the government in a more better way.

On this occasion, Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari while expressing his views said that under former DG Jatoi patronage they have learned a lot. He further said that it was his heartfelt wish to give a reception in honour of the officers and staff who have dedicated their lives to the Information Department and that wish has been fulfilled today. He said that it was a great favour of Nizamuddin Sahib that he took his precious time to attend this function.

Deputy Director Information Shehzad Shaikh, Information Officer Saleem Jatoi, and other officers and staff were also present at the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

