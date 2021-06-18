KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 102,834 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,323 tonnes of import cargo and 29,511 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 73,323 comprised of 31,862 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,522 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,669 tonnes of DAP, 7,353 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 22,917 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,511 tonnes comprised of 19,825 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,416 tonnes of Clinkers, 4,270 tonnes of Cements.

As many as 4494 containers were handled out of which 1796 were of imports and 2698 were of exports. 1796 import containers comprised of 506 of 20s and 645 of 40s. Imports empty container was 00 of 20s and 00 of 40s. Export containers 2698 comprised of 361 of 20s and 326 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 835 of 20s and 425 of 40s.

Nearly 03 ships namely, Tai Hu, Kota Naluri and X-press Euphrates have berthed at the Karachi Port on Thursday.

Some 07 ships namely MT Shalamar, Diyala, Oel Kedarnath, Pvt Dawn, Asl Fortune, Chanya Naree and Nagoya Express, have sailed out from the Karachi Port on 17-06-2021.

Nearly 06 cargos namely, KMTC Dubai container, Liberty Passion, Nagv18 Sirius, CSL SOPHIE, Jakarta Yoyager and Asteria Leader expectedly will arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Condensate, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Palm oil, out of them, two Container vessels, Maersk Detroit and MSC Samu sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Clipper Barolo, Devon Bay, Taxi Diara, Sea Elegant, Tomson Gas and are expected to sail from MW-2, MW-1, MW-4, EVTL and SSGC on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 163,717 tonnes, comprising 88,442 tonnes imports cargo and 75,275 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,434 Containers (207 TEUs imports and 3,227 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are Seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Sunbird Arrow, Aristomenis, Jeeppesen Merask and Jasco Zhang Zgou scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Containers and Coal are expected take berths at MW-1, QICT and PIBT on Thursday (today), 17th June, while two more ships, General cargo carrier ‘BBC Diamond’ and Container vessel ‘Xpress Euphrates’ are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and other two Containers vessels Meratus Jayawijaya and CMA CGM Rigoletto & a gas carrier Maran Gas Tory are due to arrive on Friday, 18th June-2021.

