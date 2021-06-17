PDWP approves 7 schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven development schemes of roads and regional planning sectors with an estimated cost of Rs12,423.857 million.

In this connection, Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a meeting of PDWP here on Wednesday, which was attended by Punjab Planning and Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, the members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior officials

The approved development schemes included dualization of 20.67 km road from Khurrianwala to Sahinwala interchange, at the cost of Rs706.683 million. The second approved scheme was dualization of length 23.70 km Lahore-Jaranwala-Faisalabad-Jhang-Bhakkar Road at the cost of Rs603.846 million.

