ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================
Member                   Company                       Turnover        Rates
Name                                                  of Shares
============================================================================
Alfalah Sec.             Agriautos Ind.                  10,800       269.32
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        10,800       269.32
Equity Master Sec.       Aisha Steel Mills                2,500        26.95
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,500        26.95
Azee Sec.                Amreli Steels Ltd.               3,000        47.74
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         3,000        47.74
SAZ Capital              BIPL Securities Ltd.           900,000       126.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       900,000       126.00
Surmawala Sec.           BYCO Petroleum                   2,500        12.85
Growth Sec.                                             157,000        12.79
Adam Sec.                                             1,590,000         9.46
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     1,749,500         9.76
MRA Sec.                 D.G.Cement                      23,440       131.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        23,440       131.00
MRA Sec.                 Dewan Farooqe Motors           100,000        14.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       100,000        14.00
JS Global Cap.           E.F.U. Gen. Insurance          750,000       115.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       750,000       115.50
Topline Sec.             Engro Polymer & Chem           100,000        49.19
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       100,000        49.19
Alfalah Sec.             Fauji Bin Qasim                540,515        27.88
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       540,515        27.88
Creative Cap. Sec.       Frieslandcampins Engro         200,000       110.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       200,000       110.00
MRA Sec.                 Ghani Global Holding            25,000        49.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        25,000        49.50
Shaffi Securities        Hascol Petroleum                25,000        22.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        25,000        22.00
Topline Sec.             Int. Industries                 25,300       219.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        25,300       219.25
B&B Sec.                 Int. Steels                      1,000        99.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000        99.00
Azee Sec.                Jah. Siddiqui & Co.             50,000        24.30
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        50,000        24.30
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.       Oil & Gas Dev.                     200       102.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           200       102.50
Next Capital             P.I.A.C.L (A)                   83,000         6.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        83,000         6.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani      P.T.C.L.A                        3,500        13.30
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         3,500        13.30
Adam Sec.                Pak Elektron                   126,500        32.45
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       126,500        32.45
Fortune Sec.             Pak Refinery                   500,000        26.09
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       500,000        26.09
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.       Pak Suzuki                         100       359.10
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100       359.10
Ismail Iqbal Sec.        Quice Food Industries           50,000         5.72
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        50,000         5.72
Fortune Sec.             TRG Pakistan Ltd.              200,000       167.03
Axis Global                                             100,000       175.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       300,000       169.69
============================================================================
                         Total Turnover               5,569,355
============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.