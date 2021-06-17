KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

============================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================ Alfalah Sec. Agriautos Ind. 10,800 269.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,800 269.32 Equity Master Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 2,500 26.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 26.95 Azee Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 3,000 47.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 47.74 SAZ Capital BIPL Securities Ltd. 900,000 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 126.00 Surmawala Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,500 12.85 Growth Sec. 157,000 12.79 Adam Sec. 1,590,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,749,500 9.76 MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 23,440 131.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,440 131.00 MRA Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 100,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.00 JS Global Cap. E.F.U. Gen. Insurance 750,000 115.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 115.50 Topline Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 100,000 49.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 49.19 Alfalah Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 540,515 27.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 540,515 27.88 Creative Cap. Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 200,000 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 110.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 25,000 49.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 49.50 Shaffi Securities Hascol Petroleum 25,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 22.00 Topline Sec. Int. Industries 25,300 219.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,300 219.25 B&B Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 99.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 99.00 Azee Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 50,000 24.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 24.30 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. 200 102.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 102.50 Next Capital P.I.A.C.L (A) 83,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 6.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani P.T.C.L.A 3,500 13.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 13.30 Adam Sec. Pak Elektron 126,500 32.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 126,500 32.45 Fortune Sec. Pak Refinery 500,000 26.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 26.09 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Pak Suzuki 100 359.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 359.10 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Quice Food Industries 50,000 5.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 5.72 Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 200,000 167.03 Axis Global 100,000 175.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 169.69 ============================================================================ Total Turnover 5,569,355 ============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021