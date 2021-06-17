Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
17 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).
============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
============================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Agriautos Ind. 10,800 269.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,800 269.32
Equity Master Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 2,500 26.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 26.95
Azee Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 3,000 47.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 47.74
SAZ Capital BIPL Securities Ltd. 900,000 126.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 126.00
Surmawala Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,500 12.85
Growth Sec. 157,000 12.79
Adam Sec. 1,590,000 9.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,749,500 9.76
MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 23,440 131.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,440 131.00
MRA Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 100,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.00
JS Global Cap. E.F.U. Gen. Insurance 750,000 115.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 115.50
Topline Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 100,000 49.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 49.19
Alfalah Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 540,515 27.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 540,515 27.88
Creative Cap. Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 200,000 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 110.00
MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 25,000 49.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 49.50
Shaffi Securities Hascol Petroleum 25,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 22.00
Topline Sec. Int. Industries 25,300 219.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,300 219.25
B&B Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 99.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 99.00
Azee Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 50,000 24.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 24.30
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. 200 102.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 102.50
Next Capital P.I.A.C.L (A) 83,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 6.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani P.T.C.L.A 3,500 13.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 13.30
Adam Sec. Pak Elektron 126,500 32.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 126,500 32.45
Fortune Sec. Pak Refinery 500,000 26.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 26.09
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Pak Suzuki 100 359.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 359.10
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Quice Food Industries 50,000 5.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 5.72
Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 200,000 167.03
Axis Global 100,000 175.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 169.69
============================================================================
Total Turnover 5,569,355
============================================================================
