ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                    11-06-2021    17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021      18% (iii)      09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric
Limited                         14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited                   09-06-2021    18-06-2021         NIL                     18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    12-06-2021    18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                    14-06-2021    20-06-2021       2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021       35% (i)       10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021        8% (i)       10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         12-06-2021    21-06-2021    10% (i), 20% B   10-06-2021
TRG P akistan L imited          14-06-2021    21-06-2021       44% (i)       10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                14-06-2021    21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021       15% (i)       11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021       120% (i)      11-06-2021
TPL Properties Limited          21-06-2021    22-06-2021       10% (i)       17-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021       135% (F)      08-06-2021  24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum
Company Limited #               18-06-2021    24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited                         18-06-2021    24-06-2021       45% (i)       16-06-2021
Dandot Cement
Company Limited *               18-06-2021    25-06-2021   161.67583966%R*   16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021    25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                         20-06-2021    26-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #            20-06-2021    26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #    21-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited      22-06-2021    28-06-2021       35% (i)       18-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited #    22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #     22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited      16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021    29-06-2021      45.2% (F)      16-06-2021  29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #              23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited #                       23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank
Limited                         17-06-2021    30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited              21-06-2021    30-06-2021         NIL                     30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                       23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited #           23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #    23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited #                       24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #          24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-06-2021    30-06-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #        28-06-2021    02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                       28-06-2021    05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021    07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       02-07-2021    08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited                         01-07-2021    15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited              09-07-2021    16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                 10-07-2021    16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         13-07-2021    19-07-2021       50% (ii)      09-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

