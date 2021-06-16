Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 15, 2021)....
16 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05538 0.05500 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.06225 0.06125 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.07463 0.08125 0.19388 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10263 0.11500 0.28438 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.11800 0.12313 0.31625 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15038 0.16063 0.43088 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23750 0.24163 0.59075 0.23750
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.