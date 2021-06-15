Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs110,100 tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
15 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 on Tuesday and it was traded at Rs110,100 against its sale at Rs109,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 94,343 against its sale at Rs 94,050 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs 86,527 from Rs 86,213.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $ 3 and was sold at $1859 against its sale at $1856.
FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows
Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs110,100 tola
Sindh announces Rs1.48 trillion budget for FY22
Pakistan allows AstraZeneca shot for under 40s to help its expatriates
After Punjab, Sindh also says it will block SIM cards of people refusing Covid-19 vaccines
Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office
Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near Pakistan-India border
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February
AstraZeneca hits snag in Covid drug development
Iran says it produced 6.5kg of uranium enriched to 60pc
UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7
Govt is making efforts to use EVMs in next general election: Fawad
Read more stories
Comments