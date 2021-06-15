ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.02%)
ASC 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
ASL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.85%)
AVN 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 131.59 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.33%)
EPCL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.07%)
JSCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.64%)
PAEL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.85%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.45%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.54%)
UNITY 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
WTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
BR100 5,329 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,830 Increased By ▲ 57.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 48,667 Decreased By ▼ -59.54 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,645 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold little changed as markets await US Fed meeting

  • Silver rose 0.1% to $27.85 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,751.68, while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,166.93.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday, after falling to a near one-month low in the previous session, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve meeting for further clarity on rising inflation and monetary policy going forward.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was flat at $1,866.15 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday.

  • US gold futures edged 0.1% to $1,868.40 per ounce.

  • The dollar hovered below a one-month high versus major peers, making gold less appealing for holders of other currencies.

  • Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields slipped below 1.50% to hover near a three-month low. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

  • Investors now await the Wednesday outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll said a much-anticipated taper announcement will come in the next quarter, despite a patchy recovery in the job market.

  • Recent data showing a spike in US consumer prices has benefited gold as it is seen as a hedge against inflation. But, rising inflation concerns could also force policymakers into an earlier tapering of currency-depreciating stimulus.

  • For the second time in less than a decade, the Fed is getting ready to launch a thorny debate over how and when to sunset a massive asset-purchase program that helped cushion an economy battered by the crisis.

  • Silver rose 0.1% to $27.85 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,751.68, while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,166.93.

Wheat Gold Silver soyabean

Gold little changed as markets await US Fed meeting

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters