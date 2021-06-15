Markets
Australia shares to open higher tracking Wall Street, NZ climbs
- New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% to 12,624.9 points in early trade.
15 Jun 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street peers which closed at record highs, while focus turns to the US Federal Reserve meeting due to start later in the day for clues on monetary policy going ahead.
The local share price index futures added 0.2%, a 55.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
