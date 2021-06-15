KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 15-06-2021 12:00 IBL Healthcare Limited 15-06-2021 12:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 15-06-2021 11:00 Macter International Ltd 15-06-2021 10:00 The Searle Company Ltd 15-06-2021 11:00 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 15-06-2021 11:00 Unity Foods Limited 15-06-2021 10:30 Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 16-06-2021 14:30 Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00 Hinopak Motors Limited 17-06-2021 10:30 TPL Trakker Limited 17-06-2021 15:00 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 17-06-2021 11:00 Pakistan Refinery Limited 18-06-2021 11:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 22-06-2021 11:00 =========================================================

