BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                          DATE        TIME
=========================================================
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd              15-06-2021    12:00
IBL Healthcare Limited                15-06-2021    12:00
ICI Pakistan Limited                  15-06-2021    11:00
Macter International Ltd              15-06-2021    10:00
The Searle Company Ltd                15-06-2021    11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd         15-06-2021    11:00
Unity Foods Limited                   15-06-2021    10:30
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd                  16-06-2021    14:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd                   17-06-2021    09:00
Hinopak Motors Limited                17-06-2021    10:30
TPL Trakker Limited                   17-06-2021    15:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd              17-06-2021    11:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited             18-06-2021    11:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                       22-06-2021    11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.