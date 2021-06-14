Futures spread declines 8.12pc

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 261bps to 8.12 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 11.3 percent to 130.81 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 147.51 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 11.6 percent during this week and stood at Rs 7.66 billion.

