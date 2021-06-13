Terrorist attack in Balochistan: President holds telephonic conversation with bereaved families

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday, held a telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of Shaheed FC personnel who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Balochistan, and expressed his condolences.

The president had contacted families of Hawaldar Noor and Sepoy Muhammad Shakeel.

He also talked to the bereaved family members of Qurban Ali, Ghufran Ali, and Ahsan. The president paid tribute to their supreme sacrifices for the nation and the country. He also prayed for their high ranks, a press release said.

