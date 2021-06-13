Park Lane reference: NAB arrests two more accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has arrested two more accused in the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and also obtained their 14-day physical remand from the Accountability Court, on Saturday.

The NAB Rawalpindi after arrest of former Environment CDA member Mian Waheeduddin and former Deputy Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal produced before Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir and the court granted 14-day physical remand to the accused.

According to the NAB both are accused of illegally transferring more than 118 kanals of land to Park Lane.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021