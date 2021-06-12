THE RUPEE: Mixed behaviour again

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR again displayed mixed movement but in reverse. This time it went up against USD in interbank and open markets while going down against Euro (in open market).

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 155.75 and 155.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 155.60 and 156 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 188 and 189.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.20 and 42.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.30 and 41.45 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 155.60 Open Offer Rs 156.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 155.75 Offer Rate Rs 155.85 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the open currency market Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 155.80 and Rs 157.20, respectively.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it declined its worth versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 to Rs 219.80 and Rs 221.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling) against last rate of Rs156.40(buying) and Rs 156.50(selling).

It closed at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021