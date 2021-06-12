ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Markets

THE RUPEE: Mixed behaviour again

BR Research 12 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR again displayed mixed movement but in reverse. This time it went up against USD in interbank and open markets while going down against Euro (in open market).

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 155.75 and 155.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 155.60 and 156 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 188 and 189.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.20 and 42.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.30 and 41.45 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.60
Open Offer     Rs 156.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.75
Offer Rate     Rs 155.85
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the open currency market Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session as it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 155.80 and Rs 157.20, respectively.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it declined its worth versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 to Rs 219.80 and Rs 221.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling) against last rate of Rs156.40(buying) and Rs 156.50(selling).

It closed at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

