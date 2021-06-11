ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Haris becomes second quickest Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20 wickets

  • He reached the milestone in just 71 matches
Syed Ahmed 11 Jun 2021

Pakistan's emerging fast bowler Haris Rauf has completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. The 27-year-old achieved the feat in 71 matches, becoming the second quickest Pakistani bowler to do so.

Haris, while representing Lahore Qalandars, reached the landmark against Peshawar Zalmi last night with Shoaib Malik's dismissal, his only wicket in the match.

Pioneers of Pakistan's T20 bowling Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul are joint leaders in the list of fastest to take 100 T20 wickets. Both reached their respective milestones in 68 matches.

Haris came up through the ranks during Lahore Qalandars’ player development program. The franchise introduced Haris in Abu Dhabi in a T20 Cup.

He has also played for the Melbourne Stars and Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) franchise.

Haris made his debut in the national team against Bangladesh in February 2020 and is now a regular part of Green Shirts in the limited-overs format.

Haris Rauf Haris Rauf T20 wickets Haris Rauf 100 T20 wickets

