World
G7 'huge opportunity' for global pandemic recovery: Johnson
- "We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7," he added.
Updated 11 Jun 2021
CARBIS BAY: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed the first in-person G7 summit in nearly two years as a "huge opportunity" to kickstart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Opening the first session of the leaders' meeting in Cornwall in southwest England, the summit host said a more equitable future for the world was essential.
"We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7," he added.
Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year
G7 'huge opportunity' for global pandemic recovery: Johnson
At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan
JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges
Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations
Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills
China passes anti-foreign sanctions law
New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw
FY22 budget to be presented today
BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data
Agri sector grows 2.8pc
Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc
Read more stories
Comments