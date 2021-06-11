ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
G7 'huge opportunity' for global pandemic recovery: Johnson

  • "We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7," he added.
AFP Updated 11 Jun 2021

CARBIS BAY: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed the first in-person G7 summit in nearly two years as a "huge opportunity" to kickstart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening the first session of the leaders' meeting in Cornwall in southwest England, the summit host said a more equitable future for the world was essential.

"We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7," he added.

