ANL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.99%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.07%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.19%)
UNITY 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.73%)
WTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 5,296 Increased By ▲ 38.41 (0.73%)
BR30 27,734 Increased By ▲ 177.88 (0.65%)
KSE100 48,369 Increased By ▲ 117.01 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,512 Decreased By ▼ -25.89 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,573.79 in early trade.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

Australian shares are poised to open largely flat on Friday as investors are likely to shy away from big bets ahead of a holiday-extended weekend, despite a generally positive broader environment.

The local share price index futures was up 0.04%, a 6.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,573.79 in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 S&P/NZX 50 index local share price index

Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters