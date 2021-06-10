ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
ASC 17.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.81%)
ASL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.64%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
JSCL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
KAPCO 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.25%)
TRG 168.69 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.86%)
UNITY 48.66 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.42%)
WTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.08 (0.87%)
BR30 27,428 Increased By ▲ 212.2 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,224 Increased By ▲ 446.64 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,530 Increased By ▲ 148.53 (0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Three Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli forces

  • No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, the Israeli official told AFP.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

JENIN: Three Palestinians were killed early Thursday by Israeli special forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said.

One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, an Israeli security official said.

The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire.

An Israeli security official told AFP that special forces were in Jenin seeking "to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack".

"One Palestinian who opened fire on the forces was shot dead," he said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Jamil al-Amuri.

According to the Israeli official, after the initial incident, Palestinians at the scene "opened fire on the Israeli forces," and in an ensuing exchange, "two additional Palestinians were killed."

Palestinian security officials identified the two as members of the Palestinian Authority's military intelligence department, Adham Eleiwi and Taysir Issa.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, the Israeli official told AFP.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the Israeli operation, with spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina calling it a "violation of international law" that would bring a "dangerous escalation" in remarks carried by official news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces frequently carry out arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. On May 25, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during one such raid near Ramallah.

