ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.63%)
ASL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.1%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.8%)
UNITY 48.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.4%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 44.22 (0.85%)
BR30 27,417 Increased By ▲ 201.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 48,208 Increased By ▲ 430.22 (0.9%)
KSE30 19,525 Increased By ▲ 143.15 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Palm oil may test support at 3,738 ringgit

  • A break could trigger a deep drop. A duplicated channel indicates an aggressive target around 3,400 ringgit.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,738 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards the range of 3,495 ringgit to 3,635 ringgit.

The contract eventually broke a rising trendline and a support at 3,738 ringgit. The break signals a continuation of the downtrend from 4,525 ringgit.

The trend could be extending towards the bottom of a presumed wave B around 3,635 ringgit. These bearish targets will be aborted if the contract opens above 3,888 ringgit on Thursday and stays firm thereafter.

The uptrend from 3,495 ringgit is considered steady. It may extend to 4,525 ringgit. On the daily chart, the big black candlestick on Wednesday menaces the once strong support of 3,856 ringgit.

Signals on the hourly chart suggest a small chance of the support to hold. A break could trigger a deep drop. A duplicated channel indicates an aggressive target around 3,400 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

