PTI govt supports supremacy of law: minister

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, on Wednesday, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government supports supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country.

In a video message, he said the opposition parties will also have to adhere to the law.

Habib pointed out that the court had granted a bail of eight weeks to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but he is out of the country for over the last one and a half years.

He said the courts have also declared him an absconder and a due process was followed for it.

Habib said Prime Minister Imran Khan started a movement for accountability and justice in the country and the PML-N leaders should also be held accountable for the costly power contacts they signed in their tenure.

The minister of state said that the government has nothing to do with the “defeated elements”, and its priority is to further strengthen the economy.

He said that all the economic indicators reflect a positive trajectory. There have been record tax collection and remittances, while the current account deficit has been turned into a surplus. The growth rate remained four percent during the current fiscal year and our target is to further improve it in the coming years.

