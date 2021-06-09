Opposition asked 'to play positive role' in parliament

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have suggested the opposition to play a positive role in parliament instead of doing protest politics.

Both held a meeting here at the Governor's House on Tuesday in which political, administrative and other issues were discussed. Views were also exchanged on current political situation and matters concerning the upcoming budget session, sources said.

Talking on the occasion, the governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take the country forward on all fronts, whereas the opposition is making it difficult by pursuing a policy of non-compliance from day one. "The opposition is adamant about its stance regarding electoral reforms as well, and is not ready for negotiation with the government; this undemocratic conduct of the opposition is contrary to the aspirations of the people," he said.

Asad Qaiser while congratulating the governor on his successful visit to the USA said that Pakistan is making progress on economic and diplomatic fronts.

The PTI Government is strengthening all institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

