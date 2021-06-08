Pakistan LNG re-issues tender to seek two LNG cargoes

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG has re-issued a tender and is now seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July, according to a document posted on the company website.

The company is seeking the cargoes for delivery into Port Qasim in Karachi on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for July 8-9 and July 12-13 through a new tender that closes on June 8 and valid until June 9, according to the document.

It last sought nine cargoes for delivery from July to August, but has only awarded seven of them as the offer price for two of the cargoes were too high and there was only one offer per cargo for them, two industry sources said.

Pakistan LNG has added flexibilities such as for volume flexibility and increased gross calorific value (GCV) limit in the latest tender to attract more offers, one of the sources said. Pakistan’s LNG demand typically rises in summer for power generation as temperatures soar.