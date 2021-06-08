ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Pakistan LNG re-issues tender to seek two LNG cargoes

Reuters 08 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG has re-issued a tender and is now seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July, according to a document posted on the company website.

The company is seeking the cargoes for delivery into Port Qasim in Karachi on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for July 8-9 and July 12-13 through a new tender that closes on June 8 and valid until June 9, according to the document.

It last sought nine cargoes for delivery from July to August, but has only awarded seven of them as the offer price for two of the cargoes were too high and there was only one offer per cargo for them, two industry sources said.

Pakistan LNG has added flexibilities such as for volume flexibility and increased gross calorific value (GCV) limit in the latest tender to attract more offers, one of the sources said. Pakistan’s LNG demand typically rises in summer for power generation as temperatures soar.

