ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia naphtha crack extends gains to over 2-month high

Reuters 08 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha crack climbed to a more than two-month high of $106.50 per tonne on Monday, its highest since March 26.

The naphtha crack has climbed for four straight sessions, buoyed by expectations of an improvement in near-term demand from South Korea and lower arbitrage supplies in June.

Total naphtha flows into Asia for June have been provisionally assessed at 5 to 5.5 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Oil Research assessments released on Monday.

The volumes were sharply lower from a May forecast of 6.2 to 6.3 million tonnes and falling under the year-to-date monthly average of similar levels, the assessments showed.

Naphtha stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped more than 30%, as demand in blending pools was strong, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Asia’s gasoline crack also firmed on Monday, as optimism over rising demand in the United States and Europe outweighed concerns of weak demand in Asia amid persistent coronavirus-led mobility restrictions.

The gasoline crack climbed 31 cents to a six-session high of $5.18 per barrel.

A recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand and still elevated number of cases in key markets such India and Japan have dampened the outlook for transportation fuel demand in Asia.

China’s exports of refined products in May fell to 5.41 million tonnes, down by 21% from last month but were up by 39% from May last year, preliminary trade data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed. This came as China’s crude oil imports fell 15% in May from a high base a year earlier to 40.97 million tonnes, equivalent to 9.65 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed, as maintenance at refineries limited refined fuel output.

About 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of China’s refining capacity was offline in May, up from 1 million bpd in April, according to Refinitiv analysts.

Oil Asia Naphtha Refinitiv Oil Research

Asia naphtha crack extends gains to over 2-month high

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.