World

David Dushman, last surviving Auschwitz liberator, dies

AFP 07 Jun 2021

BERLIN: David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who took part in the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in 1945, has died at the age of 98. Dushman, a Red Army soldier who later became an international fencer, died on Saturday, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.

On January 27, 1945, he used his T-34 Soviet tank to mow down the electric fence of Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland, helping to set prisoners in the death camp free.

“We hardly knew anything about Auschwitz,” he said, recounting that day in an interview in 2015 with Sueddeutsche daily.

But he saw “skeletons everywhere”.

“They staggered out of the barracks, sat and lay among the dead. Terrible. We threw them all our canned food and immediately went on to hunt down the fascists,” he said.

Only after the end of the war did he learn about the scale of the atrocities in the camp.

Of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, more than one million were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau, most in its notorious gas chambers, along with tens of thousands of others including homosexuals, Roma and Soviet prisoners of war. Dushman was one of 69 soldiers in his division who survived the war, but he suffered serious injuries.

Nevertheless, he went on to become a top fencer in the Soviet Union and later one of the world’s greatest fencing coaches, the IOC said.

Dushman coached the Soviet Union’s women’s fencing team from 1952 to 1988, and it was in this position that he also witnessed the massacre of 11 Israeli team members by the radical Palestinian Black September group at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

International Olympic Committee last surviving Auschwitz liberator David Dushman dies Nazi Red Army soldier international fencer

