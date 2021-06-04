ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.91%)
ASL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
TRG 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
UNITY 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 113.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 36.95 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
US may have seen massive rehiring in May despite labor troubles

  • However, continued fears of the virus, the availability of generous government unemployment benefits in some states and workers' continued difficulties accessing childcare, public transportation and education have created labor shortages.
AFP 04 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The key US government jobs report Friday is expected to show American businesses added hundreds of thousands of jobs last month as vaccines helped the economy return to normal -- but with Covid-19 still keeping some people away from the workplace, strong rehiring is no sure thing.

Economists expect the Labor Department data will show the world's largest economy added 720,000 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked down to 5.9 percent in May, a consensus supported by positive data released this week.

Payroll services firm ADP boosted the upbeat sentiment when it said private employers added a huge 978,000 jobs last month, while the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its index gauging the health of the service sector, a key employer, hit an all-time high in May.

In addition, weekly data from the Labor Department showed new unemployment aid applications dropped below 400,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic sent them soaring into the millions in March 2020.

"It is all coming together, as the pandemic fades and businesses reopen, and workers are starting to see the benefits," economist Joel Naroff said.

However, continued fears of the virus, the availability of generous government unemployment benefits in some states and workers' continued difficulties accessing childcare, public transportation and education have created labor shortages.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicted jobs gains of only 550,000, saying the hesitation of some people to rejoin the labor force undermines both ADP's model and the usual trends associated with falling jobless claims.

"Payrolls tend to rise more quickly when claims are falling fast, but the relationship between firing and hirings is weaker now because of the large number of people choosing not to participate in the labor force," he said in an analysis.

