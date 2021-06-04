ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.91%)
ASL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
TRG 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
UNITY 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 113.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 36.95 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall despite strong economic data

  • Also, new applications for US jobless benefits fell below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, while a service sector index came in at an all-time high in May.
AFP 04 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Tech shares led US equities lower Thursday as markets shrugged off a batch of strong economic data ahead of the official May jobs report.

Large tech names including Apple and Amazon dropped more than one percent as the Nasdaq gave back some of the gains from the second part of May.

"The Nasdaq got ahead of itself, got sort of expensive and we are playing catch up," said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors, adding that investors are shifting to industrial stocks.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.0 percent to finish at 34,577.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to close at 34,577.04, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 4,192.85.

The US private sector hired a whopping 978,000 people last month, payroll services firm ADP reported, a good sign ahead of Friday's Labor Department report -- although the data can vary widely.

Also, new applications for US jobless benefits fell below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, while a service sector index came in at an all-time high in May.

Among individual companies, General Motors jumped 6.4 percent as it signaled that it expects its earnings through the middle of 2021 to be "significantly better" than it previously thought, thanks to more effective management of the semiconductor shortage.

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment finished a topsy-turvy session down 17.9 percent after raising $587.4 million in a stock offering even after warning prospective shareholders they could potentially lose their entire investment.

US stock NASDAQ General Motors Labor Department AMC Entertainment Maris Ogg Tech shares led US equities lower

US stocks fall despite strong economic data

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Electric cars to be launched in Pakistan by end-2021: Amin

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters