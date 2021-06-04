Bid to smuggle large quantity of alcohol foiled

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of alcohol and recovered 25,500 litres of alcohol. Following the direction of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, a special police team was constituted.

On a tip off, one of the Tarnol police teams under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Sajjad Hussain Bukhari headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol Asjad Mehmood, SHO Shams Colony Aamir Abbas, ASIs Mansabdar, Sohail Akram and other officials conducted raid at a rented house in Bhidana, link road near old toll plaza motorway.

Police team arrested eight accused and recovered 25,500 litres of alcohol besides a tanker, one rickshaw, and three bikes used for supplying this alcohol.

The accused were later identified as Muhammad Umar, Akaash Rasheed, Sadaqat Ali, Shoukat Ali, Ayaz Ali, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Hameed, and Faisal Ramzan.

