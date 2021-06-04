ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smokers: $3.85bn medical bill can be saved by extending NRT

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The cigarette use costing a whopping US$3.85 billion to 15 million smokers in the medical bill in Pakistan, can be saved, if the government extends an efficient cessation service including Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) in government healthcare facilities aided by Harm Reduced Products (HRPs).

This has been stated by the Quality Belligerence, an Islamabad-based policy advocacy Organization, here on Thursday, during an interaction with the media.

Many imported HRPs after paying 20 percent customs duty have made inroads in Pakistani markets capturing all high-, middle- and low-income groups.

The Pakistan Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) should end its ambivalent policy on innovative tobacco products to clearly articulate, if these can be used as cessation aid as has been done by many developed countries on the basis of clinical trials.

In the scientific evidence-based decision making, Sweden, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and many others have started adopting HRPs as cessation aid.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has unequivocally adopted HRPs as an essential component of quit smoking, saying that many thousands of people in the UK have already stopped smoking with the help of an e-cigarette. This is because there is growing evidence that they can be effective. There is no tax on e-cigarettes in the UK.

A clinical trial from a large New Zealand vaping population, funded by the Health Research Council in 2019, suggested that hundreds of thousands of more smokers worldwide could successfully quit the killer habit, if they used nicotine-containing e-cigarettes (vapes) together with nicotine patches.

The WHO, however, differentiates between NRT and HRPs calling latter novel and emerging tobacco and nicotine products including Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), Electronic Non-Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENNDS) and other products.

The WHO report on the tobacco epidemic states that tobacco cessation support worldwide remains low, with less than 30 percent of the world having access to appropriate tobacco cessation services even though 70 percent of all people who smoke want to quit.

For Pakistan, where 22.2 percent men and 2.1 percent women are smokers (GATS), means that there is a need to provide cessation facilities to 15.6 million people to prevent 160,000 tobacco-related illnesses deaths annually.

In Pakistan, except for "Offering help to quit tobacco use", the government is implementing all other parts of the MPOWER strategy with mixed results.

Being party to WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the NHSRC has reported to the FCTC secretariat in 2,000 on the status of FCTC's implementation that tobacco dependence and counselling services for the cessation of tobacco use are virtually nonexistent. The NHSRC also conveyed to WHO that it does not have any statistics on the HRPs.

The WHO has started monitoring of HRPs saying that monitoring the use of ENDS among both adults and adolescents is important for understanding the level of use and the trends.

Countries began collecting data on the current use of ENDS in 2013, and 42 countries now have nationally representative data available. However, the indicator is not yet collected in enough countries to permit an estimate of the global level of use.

Derek Yach, president of Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, said: "There is growing evidence that a range of harm-reduction products, including e-cigarettes (vapes), snus, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products, can help smokers quit or at least substantially reduce their harmful exposure to combustible cigarettes. The WHO, supported by heavily funded Bloomberg Philanthropies grantees, continues to blindly ignore scientific evidence, vilifying these products instead of promoting their use to save lives. The WHO, supported by heavily funded Bloomberg Philanthropies grantees, continues to blindly ignore scientific evidence, vilifying these products instead of promoting their use to save lives."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WHO cigarette NHSRC NRT ENNDS

Smokers: $3.85bn medical bill can be saved by extending NRT

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.