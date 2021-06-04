Gravediggers, other staff of cemeteries to be registered

KARACHI: An eight-member central committee comprising Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officers and representatives of welfare organisations, set up on the directives of Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed to improve the condition of cemeteries, decided to take several steps under which the gravediggers and other staff working in the cemeteries of Karachi would be registered and regular identity cards be issued to them.

In the first meeting of the Central Committee many decisions were taken under which non-adults will not be eligible to perform any work in the graveyards.

In the two new model cemeteries under construction at North Karachi and Link Road National Highways, the burial will be done free of cost in collaboration with the welfare organisations Sailani Welfare Trust and JDC and no money will be charged from the people. The records of these two cemeteries will also be fully computerised.

The meeting was attended by Convener Committee and KMC Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez, Al-Khidmat Foundation’s Coordinator Manzar Alam, Sailani Welfare Trust’s Munawar Younis, ANI’s Khalid Noor and representatives from other welfare organisations.

On the occasion, the rates of graves and burial expenses in the cemeteries of KMC were reviewed in detail and it was decided that the official rates for burials in cemeteries have been fixed at Rs9,000 which will be strictly enforced.

In this regard, the gravedigger will be instructed to refrain from charging exorbitant fees for grave preparation and burial from the citizens, otherwise action will be taken against them. The Central Committee requested the people not to send children under the age of 18 to work in cemeteries.

It was decided in the meeting that cleaning of graveyards would be the responsibility of KMC while cleaning of exterior would be arranged by the concerned District Municipal Corporations. All cemeteries will be cleaned in phases to facilitate visitors to the cemeteries.

During the meeting, Convener Committee Ali Hassan Sajid said that the purpose of setting up of Central Committee was to improve burial procedure, infrastructure, provision of street lights and tree plantation, prevention of bodies’ theft and issuance of burial certificates. “All these processes would be transparent and efficient,” Sajid added.

He said that the Central Committee will oversee all matters from the provision of graves in cemeteries to the burial of the dead and in the meantime provide full support to the bereaved families.

He also asked the representatives of welfare organisations to give their suggestions in this regard. The next meeting will consider and decide on the implementation and further steps will be taken to improve the condition of the cemeteries.

The participants of the meeting welcomed the steps taken by the Central Committee.

