Dubai Expo 2021: Aptma supports Pakistan pavilion

KARACHI: The Chairman APTMA, Adil Bashir presented cheques of Rs 100 million to Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment for Pavilion of Pakistan in Dubai Expo to be held from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022. Continuing its legacy of being a prime trade organization representing the entire textile value chain, APTMA on behalf of all its members supports the expo for the collective benefit of the entire textile chain. Chairman also apprised the Minister on the effective performance of the textile value chain industry; working at full capacity, for the first time in over a decade as a direct consequence of the Government’s policies, especially Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs. —PR

