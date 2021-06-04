MCC, Appraisement PQ collects Rs69.472bn in May

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Appraisement Port Qasim has collected Rs 69.472 billion in the month of May, 2021, depicting 68.72 percent growth as compared to the corresponding month of last financial year.

According to the provisional statistics, the department has collected Rs 19.936 billion in May, 2021 as Customs duty against the collection of Rs 12.971 billion made in May 2020, showing an increase of Rs 53.69 billion.

Similarly, MCC, Appraisement Port Qasim has collected Rs 43.57 billion as sales tax, Rs 460.28 million as Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Rs 5.49 billion as Income Tax, showing 83.29 percent, 115.32 percent and 30.45 percent growth, respectively.

During the last 11 months, the overall collection stood at Rs 651.96 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 586.85 billion made during the last preceding period, depicting a growth of 11.09 percent.

