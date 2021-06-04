Engro, PSDF sign MoC

KARACHI: Engro Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) to develop skills for the role of crop advisors, under Parwaaz Agriculture and Foods skills incubator.

The two partners will work together to create skill program that comprises of curriculum developed with subject matter experts to teach modern farming practices to learners and integrating them with digital systems. Engro Corporation will mobilize learners for the program, develop the curriculum by engaging subject matter experts and identify the training needs of farmers, potential employers, and crop advisors. It will also support program graduates in securing employment and connect them with stakeholders in the market.

Parwaaz will finance the execution of the program, support Engro in mobilizing the learners and facilitate in creating job opportunities and market linkages for successful graduates of the program.

Speaking on the event signing ceremony, Ghias Khan – president & CEO of Engro Corporation and co-chair of Agriculture & Livestock for Parwaaz, said, “For over 50 years, Engro has played a pivotal role in ensuring the nation’s food security.

