Khursheed’s counsel seeks time

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The counsel of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Khursheed Shah, sought time to withdraw bail plea from the Supreme Court.

A three-member judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, on Thursday, heard the bail plea of Khursheed Shah and his family members.

Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, and other PPP leaders were also present during the hearing.

Justice Tariq Masood advised Makhdoom Ali Khan, who represented Khursheed Shah, to plead the issue of hardship before the High Court, as the apex court may not consider it.

He said if they (the SC) dismissed the bail application then Khursheed Shah would not have any option.

Earlier, Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that due to the delay in trial many accused were granted bail, but his client was still behind bars.

Justice Tariq said the issue was not raised before the High Court.

Justice Mushir questioned who was responsible for the delay, adding, on every date one or other accused sought adjournment.

He said the court decided the cases after examining all the aspects.

Justice Tariq asked the lawyer that a point which had not been raised in the High Court could not be taken up before the Supreme Court.

However, Makhdoom Ali Khan said the Supreme Court itself could examine any fact of the case.

Justice Tariq Masood asked the counsel to approach the High Court and raise the issue of hardship there.

He said the Court might not consider the issue of delay, as it was not discussed before the High Court.

The case was adjourned until today (Friday) as the counsel sought time to withdraw the bail plea from the Supreme Court.

He said that after taking instruction he would apprise the Court tomorrow (Friday).

The bench will hear the applications of Khursheed Shah’s wife and son today.

At the onset of the proceeding, Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that the NAB had closed the inquiry against his client.

He said all documents of Khursheed Shah including wealth tax were on record.

Justice Tariq Masood questioned how many foreign trips were made by the PPP leader and his family members.

He noted that according to the NAB record Khursheed Shah and his family made 140 foreign trips.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said travel expenses and its details were not part of the reference. The NAB has not framed any charge related to travel expenses.

He further said there was not a single word about travel expenses in the reference.

Justice Sardar Tariq inquired what he would say about family members’ independence. The lawyer informed that it was given in the tax returns how long the family members were dependent on Khursheed Shah.

