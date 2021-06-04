Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 205,698 tonnes of cargo comprising 146,515 tonnes of import cargo and 59,183 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 146,515 comprised of 43,030 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,472 tonnes of Canola, 5,699 tonnes of DAP, 5,006 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 86,308 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,183 tonnes comprised of 28,274 tonnes of containerized cargo, 533 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 29,026 tonnes of Clinkers and 1,350 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 5167 containers were handled out of which 2623 were of imports and 2544 were of exports. 2623 import containers comprised of 923 of 20s and 850 of 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 20 of 40s. Export containers 2544 comprised of 473 of 20s and 949 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 107 of 20s and 33 of 40s.

There were 02 ships namely Molly and Avni have berthed at Karachi Port on Thursday.

There were 05 ships namely Liberty Promise, Actuaria, Oel Kedarnath, GS Future and Ningbo Express have sailed out from Karachi Port.

There are 06 ships namely, M.T. Shalamar, AVNI, New Hunter, M.T.Quetta and Worldera were expected on 03-06-2021

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 200,512 tonnes, comprising 129,547 tonnes imports cargo and 70,965 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,630 Containers (1,195 TEUs imports and 3,435 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships FJ Star, Idee Fixe, Al-Soor-II, Jeppsen Mearsk and MOL Gorwth & another ship Athenian carrying Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO, and QICT on Thursday (today), 3rd June, while two more container vessels Safmarine Ngami and Navios Unite are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 4th June-2021.

