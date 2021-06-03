ANL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.38%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.87%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.44%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.32 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PPL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
TRG 179.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (3.15%)
UNITY 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,275 Increased By ▲ 17.64 (0.34%)
BR30 27,684 Increased By ▲ 267.03 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,219 Increased By ▲ 91.81 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,683 Increased By ▲ 25.76 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Cryptocurrency firms not meeting anti-money laundering rules, UK regulator says

  • While standards are widely seen to have improved, global regulators and policymakers have in recent months voiced concerns over the illicit use of crypto.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: Many cryptocurrency firms are not meeting Britain's anti-money laundering and financing rules and, as a result, unprecedented numbers of them have withdrawn applications to register with the country's financial watchdog, it said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would extend the date of its temporary registrations regime from July 9 to the end of March 2022.

The extension will allow crypto firms to carry on their business while the regulator conducts further checks, it said in a statement.

The cryptocurrency sector has been plagued through its 12-year life by lax standards on money laundering and other illicit activities.

While standards are widely seen to have improved, global regulators and policymakers have in recent months voiced concerns over the illicit use of crypto.

Since January, cryptocurrency-related firms have had to comply with UK laws on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

"The FCA will only register firms where it is confident that processes are in place to identify and prevent this activity," it said.

