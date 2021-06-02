ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.1%)
ASC 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.02%)
FFL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.08%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.64%)
KAPCO 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.3%)
PTC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TRG 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.17%)
UNITY 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.83%)
WTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.23 (0.16%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 89.19 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,193 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (0%)
KSE30 19,683 Decreased By ▼ -48.34 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu opponents in final dash to form new Israeli government

  • Netanyahu, who served an earlier three-year term in the 1990s, had warned on Sunday of "a left-wing government dangerous to the state of Israel".
AFP 02 Jun 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli politicians battling to unseat veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were locked in last-ditch talks on Wednesday to hammer out their "change" coalition composed of bitter ideological rivals.

They have until the end of the day -- 11:59 pm (2059 GMT) -- to cobble together an administration that would end 12 straight years of rule by the hawkish heavyweight, Israel's longest-ruling premier.

But they were expected to announce the new line-up before the midnight deadline as parliament meets at 11:00 am to vote on a new president for the country, a largely honorary position.

The high-stakes push for a government is led by former television presenter Yair Lapid, a secular centrist who on Sunday won the crucial support of hardline religious nationalist Naftali Bennett.

"The coalition negotiation team sat all night and made progress toward creating a unity government," a Bennett spokesman said in a statement.

But to reach a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, their unlikely alliance would also have to include other left and right-wing parties -- and would probably need the support of Arab-Israeli politicians.

That would result in a government riven by deep ideological differences on flashpoint issues such as Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the role of religion in politics.

Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, was tasked with forming a government by President Reuven Rivlin after Netanyahu again failed to put together his own coalition following Israel's fourth inconclusive election in less than two years.

Presidential polls

Lapid has reportedly agreed to allow Bennett, a tech multi-millionaire who heads the Yamina party, to serve first as a rotating prime minister in a power-sharing agreement, before swapping with him halfway through their term.

Late Tuesday, a source close to the talks told AFP negotiators were hammering away to "finalise a deal as soon as possible".

Lawmakers were to vote Wednesday in a secret ballot for one of two candidates to replace Rivlin and become their country's 11th president since the creation of Israel in 1948.

The first candidate is Myriam Peretz, 67, a settler and former headmistress widely known as "the mother of sons" after she lost two of her six children while officers in the Israeli army.

The second, 60-year-old Isaac Herzog, is a former leader of the centre-left Labor party and minister from a prominent Tel Aviv family who supports two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Israel's latest political turmoil adds to the woes of Netanyahu, who is on trial for criminal charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust while in office -- accusations he denies.

-minute talks also follow a flare-up of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, which ended after 11 days of deadly violence with an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on May 21.

Netanyahu, who served an earlier three-year term in the 1990s, had warned on Sunday of "a left-wing government dangerous to the state of Israel".

The premier, who heads the Likud party and has developed a reputation as a wily political operator, was scrambling to scupper the new alliance.

Likud's lawyers on Tuesday tried to hobble the emerging coalition by challenging Bennett's right to serve first as prime minister, given that it was Lapid who was charged with forming the government.

But the legal adviser to Israel's president dismissed the challenge.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister YAIR LAPID veteran politician Naftali Bennett

Netanyahu opponents in final dash to form new Israeli government

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters