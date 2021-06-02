ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.42%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
DGKC 129.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.71%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.8%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
HASCOL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUBC 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.95%)
JSCL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.57%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.9%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.84%)
PIBTL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.53%)
PTC 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
TRG 174.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.32%)
UNITY 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.96%)
BR100 5,259 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0%)
BR30 27,489 Increased By ▲ 57.22 (0.21%)
KSE100 48,153 Decreased By ▼ -38.11 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,675 Decreased By ▼ -56.54 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lillard masterpiece but Nuggets sink Blazers

  • Lillard struck again at the end of overtime with a 26-foot three-pointer to make it 135-135.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

LOS ANGELES: Damian Lillard produced a record-breaking 55-point display but it was not enough to prevent the Portland Trail Blazers from slipping to a 147-140 double overtime defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Blazers talisman Lillard once again lived up to his reputation as a clutch competitor, almost single-handedly dragging the Blazers into the contest with a string of crucial three-pointers.

The game five defeat leaves Denver 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven playoff series, meaning Portland must win both of their remaining games to advance.

Lillard's final points tally included 12 three-pointers, a record for the NBA playoffs and only two behind the all-time record of 14 in a game held by Klay Thompson.

The 30-year-old Portland star forced overtime with just 3.7 seconds remaining, draining a 27-footer to make it 121-121.

Lillard struck again at the end of overtime with a 26-foot three-pointer to make it 135-135.

His final points of the night came with a 30-foot three-pointer that put Portland 140-138 ahead in double overtime, but a costly late blunder by C.J. McCollum, inadvertently stepping out of bounds, allowed Denver to snatch victory.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Monte Morris added 28 points. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 26 points.

Game six takes place in Portland on Thursday.

NBA Damian Lillard The Denver Post Blazers

Lillard masterpiece but Nuggets sink Blazers

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters