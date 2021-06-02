Talha Mehmood elected Senate body chairman

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, on Tuesday, elected its new chairman Senator Talha Mehmood, for the next three years.

The name of Senator Talha Mehmood was proposed by senators Mohsin Aziz and Sadia Abbasi, and the committee, unanimously, elected him as the new chairman of the committee.

Later on, after his election as the chairman of the committee, Mehmood, while talking to media, stated that the role of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has always been very important in the budget as every year Finance Bills were referred to the committee for making recommendations.

The elections of the chairpersons of various other Standing Committees of the Senate were also held.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan along with other high officials participated in the elections.

The newly-elected chairmen thanked the members of the respective committees for showing their confidence in them.

The members of the committees congratulated the respective newly-elected chairmen, and assured them of their full support and co-operation in the smooth running of the affairs of the committees.

